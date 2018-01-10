MSI showcasing innovative gaming desktops, monitors at CES 2018

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Micro-Star International (MSI) is showcasing an array of innovative gaming devices at CES 2018, including its Trident 3 Arctic gaming desktop, Z370 Godlike gaming motherboard and Optix MPG27CQ/MPG27C curved gaming monitors.

The new gaming monitors feature a 27-inch 1800R curved VA display, supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. For the resolution, the MPG27C can produce images up to 1440p WQHD quality, while MPG27CQ can support up to 1080p standard.

Both monitors are equipped with SteelSeries' GameSense technology for LED light adjustments.

The new Trident 3 Arctic desktop is upgraded with Intel's latest top-end CPU, Nvidia's GTX 1080 discrete graphics card and MSI's Silent Storm Cooling 3 module. MSI's new Aegis Ti3 gaming desktop featuring Intel's eighth-generation processors will also be released in the channel soon.

The Z370 Godlike Gaming motherboard features the Killer xTend technology to help process Internet transmission. The motherboard also features native support of wireless communications and Nahimic 2's Xtreme Audio DAC for high-quality audio effect.

MSI also introduced its GT75VR Titan Pro gaming notebook featuring its Killer Wireless-AC 1550 network communication chip, which the company has developed jointly with Intel.

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, January 2018