Huawei partners with Dassault to add 3DExperience into cloud platform

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

Huawei and France-based software designer Dassault Systemes have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for working closely to enable the latter's 3DExperience platform to run on Huawei Cloud.

This collaboration will offer integrated enterprise design, verification and manufacturing solutions to customers across a range of industries. The offering will leverage Huawei's High Performance Computing cloud solutions and Dassault Systemes' industry solution experiences portfolio.

The two companies said they will use their expertise to define the relevant go-to-market and distribution model, optimizing a comprehensive digital ecosystem to deliver value to their respective customers. They said they will strive to position the combined solution of the 3DExperience platform on Huawei Cloud as a major pillar for customers implementing digital transformation initiatives and establishing their sustainable innovation framework.