Taipei, Friday, September 8, 2017 21:19 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
Huawei partners with Dassault to add 3DExperience into cloud platform
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

Huawei and France-based software designer Dassault Systemes have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for working closely to enable the latter's 3DExperience platform to run on Huawei Cloud.

This collaboration will offer integrated enterprise design, verification and manufacturing solutions to customers across a range of industries. The offering will leverage Huawei's High Performance Computing cloud solutions and Dassault Systemes' industry solution experiences portfolio.

The two companies said they will use their expertise to define the relevant go-to-market and distribution model, optimizing a comprehensive digital ecosystem to deliver value to their respective customers. They said they will strive to position the combined solution of the 3DExperience platform on Huawei Cloud as a major pillar for customers implementing digital transformation initiatives and establishing their sustainable innovation framework.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link