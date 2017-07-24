Taipei, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:35 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Gigabyte to reorganize motherboard and graphics card businesses
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 July 2017]

Gigabyte Technology will begin a business reorganization on August 1 and merge its motherboard and graphics card businesses together. The new department will be led by Eddie Lin, sales and marketing associate vice president of Gigabyte's Gaming Product Business Unit.

Gigabyte's motherboard shipments went down 900,000 units from 2015's 17.1 million units to reach only 16.2 million in 2016, but the company's motherboard ASP went up dramatically in 2016 as Gigabyte made a major increase in mid-range and high-end model shipments.

With its graphics cards also seeing growing ASPs, Gigabyte managed to achieve consolidated revenues of NT$52.3 billion (US$1.76 billion), up 3% on year, net profits of NT$2.29 billion, up 18.8% on year, and EPS of NT$3.64, higher than 2015's NT$3.05.

Despite stable performance in 2016, in early 2017, Gigabyte has seen PC sales decrease dramatically because of weakening demand from China's PC and Internet Cafe markets. In addition, due to appreciation of the NT Dollar, component shortages, and price hikes, Gigabyte had a rather weak first quarter with motherboard shipments reaching only 3.5 million units and graphics cards 900,000. Net profits went down 50.59% on year and EPS were only NT$0.43, far weaker than NT$0.86 from the first quarter of 2016.

Although Gigabyte had excellent performance in the second quarter, its motherboard shipments continued to drop and reached only three million units. Gigabyte's strong performance in the second quarter was contributed mainly by its graphics card business, which enjoyed high revenues due to the cryptocurrency mining trend, and server orders from Russia-based Internet service provider Yandex. However, since the two sources of income are only short term, Gigabyte has already turned cautious about its future operations.

Several of Gigabyte's motherboard executives will be shuffled and will report to Lin after the merger is completed.

With the business reorganization, some market watchers believe Gigabyte will see a series of layoffs and resignations after October, but operations should return stable in the fourth quarter with a new team.

However, the business reorganization and exchange rate fluctuations are still expected to impact Gigabyte's profitability in 2017, the sources added.

Eddie Lin will become the new head of merged businesses

Eddie Lin will become the new head of merged businesses
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone sales rebound in June

    Mobile + telecom | 6min ago

  • China may hike 2020 target cumulative PV installation capacity to 150GWp, says IHS

    Green energy | 1h 18min ago

  • Taiwan sees 2015 technology trade deficit of NT$123.9 billion, says MOEA

    Bits + chips | 2h 48min ago

  • Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17, says IC Insights

    Bits + chips | 3h 38min ago

  • Young Optics suffers 1H17 net loss per share of NT$0.97

    IT + CE | 3h 43min ago

  • SPIL net profits hike in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 21:49

  • PTI optimistic about 3Q17

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 21:46

  • India reportedly to start anti-dumping probe into PV products from China, Taiwan, Malaysia

    Green energy | Jul 25, 20:49

  • China January-June software revenues reach CNY2.558 trillion, says MIIT

    IT + CE | Jul 25, 20:36

  • Merry reports strong earnings for 2Q17

    Mobile + telecom | Jul 25, 20:33

  • Silicon wafer shipments remain at record highs, says SEMI

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 20:31

  • China January-June software revenues reach CNY2.558 trillion, says MIIT

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:21

  • Merry reports strong earnings for 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:20

  • Aaeon nets NT$2.99 per share for 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:20

  • Taiwan IC design service and IP firms land AI chip orders from China

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:18

  • Deren cooperates with Intel to develop USB 3.1 front-panel internal connectors and cable

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:18

  • Taiwan to host WCIT 2017

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:12

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link