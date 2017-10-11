Asia Optical, Genius Electronic, AOET see September revenues grow sequentially

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Digital camera and optical lens maker Asia Optical saw September consolidated revenues of NT$1.679 billion (US$55.4 million) rise 1.14% sequentially but drop 1.59% on year. Optical lens maker Genius Electronic Optical and Ability Opto-Electronics Technology (AOET) reported consolidated revenues of NT$922 million (up 6.23% sequentially and 24.88% on year) and NT$182 million (up 16.51% sequentially and 20.93% on year) respectively.

Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.097 billion for third-quarter 2017, declining 1.51% sequentially and 2.94% on year, and those of NT$14.038 billion for January-September rose 3.41% on year.

Genius recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.370 billion for the third quarter, growing 67.66% sequentially and 12.66% on year, and those of NT$5.271 billion for January-September increased 8.70% on year.

AOET's consolidated revenues of NT$500 million for the third quarter grew 78.85% sequentially and 17.33% on year and those of NT$1.262 billion for January-September rose 18.94% on year.