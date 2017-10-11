Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:06 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Asia Optical, Genius Electronic, AOET see September revenues grow sequentially
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Digital camera and optical lens maker Asia Optical saw September consolidated revenues of NT$1.679 billion (US$55.4 million) rise 1.14% sequentially but drop 1.59% on year. Optical lens maker Genius Electronic Optical and Ability Opto-Electronics Technology (AOET) reported consolidated revenues of NT$922 million (up 6.23% sequentially and 24.88% on year) and NT$182 million (up 16.51% sequentially and 20.93% on year) respectively.

Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.097 billion for third-quarter 2017, declining 1.51% sequentially and 2.94% on year, and those of NT$14.038 billion for January-September rose 3.41% on year.

Genius recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.370 billion for the third quarter, growing 67.66% sequentially and 12.66% on year, and those of NT$5.271 billion for January-September increased 8.70% on year.

AOET's consolidated revenues of NT$500 million for the third quarter grew 78.85% sequentially and 17.33% on year and those of NT$1.262 billion for January-September rose 18.94% on year.

Realtime news

  • FET nets NT$2.64 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 10min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile nets NT$4.32 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.89 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • Synnex to set up first logistics center in Indonesia

    Before Going to Press | 6h 14min ago

  • Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

    Before Going to Press | 6h 16min ago

  • LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Asustek own-brand sales increase in September

    Before Going to Press | 7h 55min ago

  • Taiwan September export value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 7h 57min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers expected to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 business growth

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Himax reportedly supplies WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

    Before Going to Press | 8h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link