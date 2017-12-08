Taipei, Friday, December 8, 2017 20:12 (GMT+8)
Genius Electronic begins to ship 6P lens modules
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

Genius Electronic Optical has begun shipments of 6P (six plastic lens pieces) lens modules for use in rear cameras of smartphones, according to company chairman and president Jones Chen.

Genius Electronic is a supplier of lens modules used in front cameras of iPhone devices. The company is ready to produce smartphone-use 7P, P+G (glass plus plastic) lens modules, molded glass lens modules, as well as other lens modules for automotive, VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) applications, Chen said.

The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.373 billion (US$78.4 million), net profit of NT$308.1 million and net EPS of NT$3.14 for the third quarter of 2017.

Smartphone-use 8-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 61% of third-quarter revenues, below 8-megapixel models 35%, and lens modules for other applications 4%.

