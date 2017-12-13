AOET nets NT$1.52 per share for January-October

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

Optical lens module maker Ability Opto-Electronics Technology (AOET) has reported pre-tax profit of NT$22.7 million (US$755,400), net profit of NT$18.4 million and net EPS of NT$0.20 for October 2017, leading to pre-tax profit of NT$178.1 million, net profit of NT$139.7 million and net EPS of NT$1.52 for January-October.

AOET has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$152.8 million for November, decreasing 15.24% sequentially but increasing 9.64% on year.

AOET is doubling glass lens module production capacity at its Vietnam factory, with the expansion to be completed by second-quarter 2018. The company is poised to produce plastic lens modules for notebooks, smart home and IoT (Internet of Things) devices at its Taiwan factory.