Kinko, Genius Electronic post mixed 3Q17 results

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

Lens makers Kinko Optical and Genius Electronic Optical have reported mixed results for third-quarter 2017, the former suffering net loss per share of NT$0.20 and the latter having NT$3.14 in EPS.

Kinko recorded consolidated revenues of NT$998.4 million (US$33.0 million), gross margin of 6.10%, net operating loss of NT$51.2 million, and net loss of NT$32.1 million for the third quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.835 billion, gross margin of 6.23%, net operating loss of NT$159.8 million, net loss of NT$82.6 million for January-September.

Kinko has become a supplier of lenses for ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) cameras for UK-based automotive part maker Delphi Automotive and in July 2017 obtained product validation from Canada-based automotive part maker Magna International, according to industry sources.

Genius Electronic posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.373 billion, gross margin of 36.67%, net operating profit of NT$387.6 million, and net profit of NT$312.9 million for third-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$5.299 billion, gross margin of 37.11%, net operating profit of NT$791.4 million and net profit of NT$469 million for January-September.