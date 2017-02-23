Taipei, Friday, February 24, 2017 09:21 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
17°C
Ability Opto-Electronics sees earnings improve significantly in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 February 2017]

Camera module maker Ability Opto-Electronics Technology has reported net profits of NT$95.02 million (US$3.045 million) for 2016, which translated into an EPS of NT$1.02 for the year compared to a loss of NT$1.11 of a year earlier.

Increasing shipments of camera modules for applications in drones, automobiles and surveillance systems contributed to the improvement in earnings, although shipments to the notebook and PC system segments still accounted for over 50% of the company's total sales in 2016, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company is expected to see shipments of its surround view camera modules for automotive applications start ganing momentum in 2017, the paper noted.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to deal out dividends of NT$0.3 in cash for 2016.

Buoyed by its improved earnings, the company's stock price went up by 10% or NT$2.70 to close at NT$30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 23 session.

Realtime news

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 10h 55min ago

  • VIS expects to post up to 5% revenue decrease in 1Q17

    Bits + chips | 10h 57min ago

  • UMC enters mass production for 14nm chips

    Bits + chips | 10h 58min ago

  • Advantech nets NT$8.96 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 10min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Japan aims at 20% of cars to be self-driving in 2030

    Before Going to Press | 11h 11min ago

  • Acer provides smart health platform to Changhua Christian Hospital

    Before Going to Press | 11h 13min ago

  • SSD and eMMC prices to rise 15% in 2Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 11h 14min ago

  • Oppo, Vivo will struggle to succeed in overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 11h 15min ago

  • Danen Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$2.10 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • CyberLink nets NT$3.15 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • SunPower to set up PV module joint-venture in China, say reports

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Fraunhofer ISE reaches 21.9% efficiency for N-type polycrystalline solar cells

    Before Going to Press | 11h 19min ago

  • TSMC on track to move 5nm to risk production in 1H19

    Before Going to Press | 11h 21min ago

  • AMOLED penetration of smartphones estimated at over 27% in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 11h 22min ago

  • Arcadyan Technology posts 2016 net EPS of NT$7.19

    Before Going to Press | 11h 23min ago

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.61 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 24min ago

  • Kaimei Electronic fails in bid for stake in Ta-I

    Before Going to Press | 11h 24min ago

  • Giantplus Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$0.20

    Before Going to Press | 11h 25min ago

  • TPK Holding to not deal out dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 25min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link