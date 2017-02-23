Ability Opto-Electronics sees earnings improve significantly in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 February 2017]

Camera module maker Ability Opto-Electronics Technology has reported net profits of NT$95.02 million (US$3.045 million) for 2016, which translated into an EPS of NT$1.02 for the year compared to a loss of NT$1.11 of a year earlier.

Increasing shipments of camera modules for applications in drones, automobiles and surveillance systems contributed to the improvement in earnings, although shipments to the notebook and PC system segments still accounted for over 50% of the company's total sales in 2016, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company is expected to see shipments of its surround view camera modules for automotive applications start ganing momentum in 2017, the paper noted.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to deal out dividends of NT$0.3 in cash for 2016.

Buoyed by its improved earnings, the company's stock price went up by 10% or NT$2.70 to close at NT$30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 23 session.