Asia Optical 2Q17 net profit hits 38-quarter high
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Optical lens, device and digital camera maker Asia Optical has reported second-quarter 2017 net profit of NT$196.0 million (US$6.5 million), its highest quarterly level since the first quarter of 2008, according to the company.

Asia Optical has extended production from digital cameras to automotive lens modules, sports cameras, camera modules used in smartphones and notebooks, lens modules used in DLP and laser pico-projectors, contact image sensor modules used in high-speed document scanners, laser sighters, laser range finders, home-use arteriosclerosis detectors and laser scanning modules used in vacuum cleaning robots.

Of second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, optical lenses and modules accounted for 30-35%, laser range finders and laser sighters for 20-23%, contact image sensor modules for 20%, and digital cameras for 15-20%.

As smartphone vendors look to increase specifications to 5x-6x zoom lenses, plastic lenses will see bottlenecks due to physical properties, and aspherical molded glass lenses have to be adopted, company chairman Robert Lai said. In addition, aspherical molded glass lenses are adopted for most automotive lens modules, Lai noted. In view of growing demand for glass lenses, Asia Optical has set up a factory in Myanmar, able to produce six million glass lenses a month and 10 million aspherical molded glass lenses a year, Lai indicated. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Asia Optical will release a plan to expand the production capacity for aspherical molded glass lenses at the factory, Lai said.

Asia Optical also has a factory for R&D and production of high-end optical lens modules in Taiwan, three in China and one in the Philippines.

Asia Optical has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.759 billion for July, decreasing 1.4% on month but increasing 0.78% on year, and NT$10.7 billion for January-July, growing 6.27% on year.

Asia Optical: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$m)

Item

2Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

1H17

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

5,181

37.66%

8.07%

8,945

7.37%

Gross margin

17.96%

down 0.65pp

up 0.21pp

18.23%

up 1.11pp

Net operating profit

375.2

153.57%

71.83%

523.1

92.45%

Net profit

196.0

542.48%

69.36%

226.5

63.97%

Net EPS (NT$)

0.70

0.81

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Asia Optical chairman Robert Lai

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, August 2017

Asia Optical: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

1,759

(1.4%)

0.8%

10,700

6.3%

Jun-17

1,784

2.3%

9.6%

8,941

7.4%

May-17

1,744

5.9%

4.6%

7,157

6.9%

Apr-17

1,647

14.4%

9.3%

5,413

7.6%

Mar-17

1,440

32.2%

11.5%

3,766

6.9%

Feb-17

1,089

(12%)

31.8%

2,327

4.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
