Asia Optical developing smartphone-use 5x optical zoom lenses

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

Asia Optical is developing smartphone-use 5x optical zoom lenses, each consisting of an aspherical glass lens piece and four plastic ones, through cooperation with Israel-based software developer Corephotonics, and will start the certification process for the new products by the end of 2017, according to company chairman Robert Lai.

Wolume production for shipments to China-based smartphone vendors is likely to begin as early as the third quarter of 2018, Lai added.

Largan Precision has dominated global supply of smartphone-use plastic lens modules, but if smartphone vendors need high-end zoom lens solutions consisting of plastic and glass lens pieces in combination, Asia Optical will be competitive, Lai noted. Asia Optical has a total of 220 aspherical glass injection molding machines, of which 160 are in Taiwan and China and another 60 in Myanmar, with total monthly production capacity of 12 million pieces.

Asia Optical has also become a supplier of glass and aspherical glass lens modules for automotive cameras, especially sensing cameras of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), for Europe-based automakers and US-based electric vehicle makers. Currently, Asia Optical ships 500,000-550,000 glass modules for automotive cameras monthly for a revenue proportion of about 8% and a global market share of about 10%.

Asia Optical chairman Robert Lai.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017