China camera module suppliers gaining ground in smartphone space

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

China-based suppliers of camera modules for smartphones such as O-film Technology and Holitech Technology have continued to expand their market share leveraging packaged module sales and strong support from local smartphone vendors, according to industry sources.

China's camera module makers are currently offering packaged module products, which generally include modules, lenses and touch panels, to smartphone vendors at very competitive prices, said the sources, adding that such a business model has led to a drastic decline in the prices of camera modules and also forced a number of Taiwan-based module suppliers to leave the entry-level to mid-range segment to rely mainly on the high-end one.

The strategy adopted by China-based suppliers has been successful, and O-film, in particular, has managed to enter Apple's iPhone supply chain, indicated the sources.

With the exception in the field of high-end lens market, Taiwan-based suppliers have no longer enjoyed advantages in the camera module industry, the sources asserted.

Taiwan's lens makers including Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical are now still able to secure camera lens orders from international and China-based smartphone brands owing to their superior technology levels and product quality.

Based on clients' demand, Genius Electronic has begun shipping high-end 6P (six plastic lens pieces) lens modules for use in rear cameras of smartphones, according to company chairman Jones Chen. Genius Eletronic is also ready to produce 7P and P+G (glass plus plastic) camera lens modules, Chen revealed.

Genius reportedly is also in the iPhone supply chain.