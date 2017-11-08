Asia Optical, Genius, Kinko see October revenues decline

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Digital camera maker Asia Optical and optical lens makers Genius Electronic Optical and Kinko Optical have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.549 billion (US$51.3 million), NT$824 million and NT$282 million respectively for October, dropping on month by 7.70%, 10.72% and 9.38%.

However, Asia Optical's October consolidated revenues and Genius's grew 2.12% and 12.59% respectively on year, while Kinko's slipped 17.54%.

Asia Optical had January-October consolidated revenues of NT$15.588 billion, increasing 3.28% on year; Genius's NT$6.095 billion rose 9.21%; and Kinko's NT$3.116 billion dipped 7.19%.