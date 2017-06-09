Asia Optical lands orders for automotive lenses

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Optical device maker Asia Optical has obtained orders for automotive lenses from US-based electric vehicle clients and automobile makers in Europe, according to company chairman Robert Lai.

Asia Optical shipped about 500,000 automotive lenses a month in 2016 and expects monthly shipments to rise to over 800,000 units in the second half of 2017, Lai said.

Asia Optical positions its Taiwan headquarters as its global operations and R&D center, and has a base in Tokyo, Japan, that houses an R&D center for new products and a market information center. Asia Optical has a factory in Taiwan focused on production of high-end optical devices, factories in China producing optical and structural devices and terminal devices, a factory in the Philippines that produces sighters and one in Myanmar for spherical lenses. Asia Optical aims to develop the factory in Myanmar to become its largest production base to tap the large ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Economic Community market.

Asia Optical chairman Robert Lai

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017