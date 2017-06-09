Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:26 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Asia Optical lands orders for automotive lenses
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Optical device maker Asia Optical has obtained orders for automotive lenses from US-based electric vehicle clients and automobile makers in Europe, according to company chairman Robert Lai.

Asia Optical shipped about 500,000 automotive lenses a month in 2016 and expects monthly shipments to rise to over 800,000 units in the second half of 2017, Lai said.

Asia Optical positions its Taiwan headquarters as its global operations and R&D center, and has a base in Tokyo, Japan, that houses an R&D center for new products and a market information center. Asia Optical has a factory in Taiwan focused on production of high-end optical devices, factories in China producing optical and structural devices and terminal devices, a factory in the Philippines that produces sighters and one in Myanmar for spherical lenses. Asia Optical aims to develop the factory in Myanmar to become its largest production base to tap the large ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Economic Community market.

Robert Lai

Asia Optical chairman Robert Lai
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link