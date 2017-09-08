Taipei, Friday, September 8, 2017 21:20 (GMT+8)
SAS August revenues hit record
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.181 billion (US$171 million) for August, its highest ever monthly level with growths of 5.14% sequentially and 127% on year, and those of NT$37.701 billion for January-August hiked 92.77% on year.

Of the August sum, NT$3.980 billion or 76.82% came from GlobalWafers, its semiconductor wafer subsidiary, and NT$1.201 billion from sales of solar wafers which grew 7.40% sequentially and 39.97% on year.

Fellow maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.118 billion for August, increasing 21.46% sequentially and 73.36% on year, and those of NT$7.248 billion for January-August fell 39.11% on year.

