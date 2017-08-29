Taipei, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 23:44 (GMT+8)
AMD and Baidu team up to advance GPU computing in datacenters with Radeon Instinct MI series
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

AMD and China-based Baidu have announced a collaboration focused on optimizing software for AMD Radeon Instinct GPUs in Baidu datacenters.

AMD recently launched its Radeon Instinct MI25, MI8, and MI6 accelerators. Together with AMD's open ROCm 1.6 software platform, including the optimized MIOpen framework libraries, this new offering has the capability to dramatically increase performance, efficiency and ease of implementation of deep learning, inference and training workloads, according to the vendor.

These accelerators are designed to address a wide range of machine intelligence applications for systems used in academics, life science, financial, automotive and other commercial industries.

