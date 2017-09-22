China enacting law to facilitate development of self-driving cars

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

In an effort to accelerate the development of its smart car industry, China is moving to legislate regulations governing the production and driving of smart vehicles. Its National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is mapping out a set of guidelines to steer the smart car industry development in the country and pave the way for the legislation, according to NDRC sources.

Wu Wei, an industrial coordination division chief at the NDRC, said that the growing development and application of AI (artificial intelligence) technologies will drastically change human life, and the development of smart cars is a sure trend. Accordingly, the China government will soon introduce regulations to clearly determine responsibilities concerning test runs on public roadsides and drivers of smart cars, and establish mandatory standards governing car safety, information security, and transportation facilities, Wu added.

Wu continued that the government will also establish a national smart car innovation and development platform for formulating basic standards, building an industry ecosystem, and monitoring the operations of relevant networks. Furthermore, how to accelerate the development of key technologies and their breakthroughs will be incorporated into crucial national development plans, such as LiDAR, high precision sensors, and cloud platforms, so as to satisfy the application needs of smart cars.

Clearing legal barriers to autonomous driving

In fact, most China auto industry professionals called for enacting laws for the smart car development when they were reached in mid-June 2017 by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to contribute opinions needed in the formulation of guidelines on establishing national Internet of Vehicles (IoV) system standards and promoting the development of IoV technologies

Many countries have taken actions to clear legal barriers blocking autonomous cars from running on roads. The UK, for instance, rolled out the first batch of policies on self-driving in 2015, while the US House of Representatives has also recently passed a new bill governing autonomous driving, and has prohibited all state governments from issuing bans on such driving. Other countries such as France and Germany have also followed suit, and now China is joining the bandwagon.

As predicted by research organizations, China's IoV market scale is estimated to reach US$33.8 billion by 2020 and drastically balloon to US$216.2 billion by 2025. The IoV market is emerging as a new arena where China automakers are actively showing muscles. For instance, the Venucia car brand of Dongfeng Motor and the amap.com operated by China-based AutoNavia have reached an agreement to carry out strategic cooperation on setting up an online service ecosystem, high-precision maps, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), smart voice and speech recognition. In addition, Changan Automobile is teaming up with such China tech firms as Huawei, Baidu, NIO, and iFLYTEK to develop smart connected electric cars. The company is expected to roll out autonomous cars with L3 (conditional) automation in 2018 for volume production in 2020 before unveiling L5 (full automation) self-driving cars in 2025.