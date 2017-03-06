US review lowers anti-dumping tariffs on Taiwan solar cell makers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

The US Department of Commerce has reviewed anti-dumping tariffs imposed on Taiwan-based crystalline silicon solar cell makers in 2014, and made an initial decision to lower rates to 3.5-4.2%, according to industry sources.

In 2014, Gintech Energy was imposed with the highest anti-dumping tariff of 27.55%, Motech Industries with the lowest rate of 11.45%, and others with an average of 19.5%. At review, the rate for Motech has been lowered to 4.2%, Sino-American Silicon Products and Solartech Energy to 3.5%, and other makers to 4.09%.

Neo Solar Power and Tainergy Tech, however, did not apply for review and therefore their anti-dumping tariffs remain unchanged at 19.5%. However, the two companies have set up production lines in Malaysia and Vietnam which can export solar cells to the US market without being subject to anti-dumping tariffs.