China e-car startup Singulato to roll out smart cars in 2018, says CEO
Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

China's e-car startup Singulato Motors is scheduled to start volume production of smart cars capable of Level 3 (partial) autonomous driving in 2018, and roll out cars with Level 4 (high) automation in 2020, the firm's CEO Shen Haiyi has said.

Shen revealed his firm's production plan when speaking at a recent gathering of global customers of the US-based Cadence, a globally leading electronic design automation and system design enablement provider.

Shen said the smart car planned for volume production will feature 12 camera lenses and five millimeter-wave radars, with LiDar likely to become a built-in device once its unit price falls under US$100. Singulato is now the only automaker in China to install banking-level security chips in cars, he stressed.

With Google's AI system AlphaGo having defeated the world champion player in the game of Go, AI (artificial intelligence) will thoroughly subvert human intelligence, Shen said, adding that the auto industry will simultaneously experience both disruptive and breakthrough innovations through AI applications.

Although autonomous driving was widely deemed unimaginable five years ago, it is now right on the path of materialization, just as Alipay, ride-hailing app Didi Kuaidi, and bike-sharing apps Mobike and ofo have emerged one after another to affect the daily lives of people in China, according to Shen.

Smartization to be core trait of future cars

Smartization will be the core trait to change the auto industry, Shen forecast, stressing that the market valuation of Tesla with an annual output of 80,000 electrical vehicles can exceed that of General Motors that turns out over 10 million cars a year, just because Tesla is positioned as a software, service and AI company.

Shen continued that companies engaged in the auto industry will see their revenue and profit structures undergo a major change in the coming decade. He cited market data as predicting that the global market for smart cars will soar past the US$150 billion level by 2022, with the ensuing demand for in-car entertainment content and data services to surge rapidly.

Smart cars are only one of the IoT (Internet of Things) nodes in the human life, and can be linked up with smart living and wearable devices, Shen opined, adding that while people are accustomed to downloading software via mobile phones, the auto industry will also progress from the existing "feature cars" to real "smart cars" in the near future.

car

Shen Haiyin, CEO of China e-car newcomer Singulato Motors
Photo: Company

