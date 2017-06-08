Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:44 (GMT+8)
Connected car shipment share to rise to over 90% by 2035, says research firm
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 June 2017]

With more cars beginning to support connection from smartphones, demand for connected cars has been rising and the type of vehicles are expected to account for 29.1% of overall car shipments in 2017 and by 2035, over 90% of cars shipped will be equipped with Internet connectivity, according to data from Fuji Keizai.

Connected cars using embedded communication modules will enjoy better growths than models using tethered-type and other-type of communication modules.

A tethered-type communication module requires an external device such as a smartphone to connect to the Internet, while an embedded one can directly connect to the Internet via its built-in Sim card support.

In addition to the hardware part such as adding an onboard infotainment system and communication module into a car, software and services also play a major role for the overall platform to support applications including navigation, emergency assistance, and parking space search. Some high-end cars will even support autonomous driving function.

Many car vendors have already started pushing Internet of Things (IoT) service system for their vehicles such as Toyota's T-Connect, BMW's Connected Drive and Ford's Car-Net-App-Connect.

Since next-generation IoT for cars will need to start collect geographic and sensor data in order to form a database for analysis and learning, the development for 5G network among communication device and component makers is expected to accelerate in order to satisfy high-speed transmission demand from the new IoT infotainment systems.

