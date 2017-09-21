Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)

Global LiDAR sensor demand to soar over next 10 years
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

As the US, Europe, Japan and China have drawn up or will draw up regulations concerning autonomous driving, global demand for LiDAR sensors, key to fusion of sensors use in autonomous driving, is expected to soar over the next 10 years, according to industry sources.

While there are five levels of autonomous driving according to definition by US National Traffic Safety Administration, current ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) only offers partial control of running speed and direction. Control at higher levels, accurate judgment and ability to handle complicated situations have to rely on LiDAR sensors.

The US government plans to demand adoption of AEB (autonomous emergency braking) systems for automobiles, which will drive demand for LiDAR sensors. Apple reportedly is developing autonomous-driving electric cars adopting a 64-line LiDAR sensor developed by Velodyne LiDAR.

Other LiDAR developers include Quanergy Systems and Luminar Technologies. Osram Opto Semiconductors and Omron are main global suppliers of laser light-emitting devices.

According to Yole Development, production cost for a LiDAR sensor is as high as US$5,000 in 2017 and is expected to gradually decrease to US$1,500 in 2022 and US$500 in 2027 along with growing demand.

