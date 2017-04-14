Digitimes Research: Nissan Motor developing self-driving technology

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 14 April 2017]

Nissan Motor launched new Serena, a sedan car equipped with in-house-developed ProPilot semi-autonomous driving technology designed for running in single-lane traffic along highways, in the Japan market in August 2016, and aims to upgrade the autonomous driving level of ProPilot to running in interchangeable-lane traffic along highways in 2018 and on urban roads with complicated traffic conditions in 2020.

For upgrade of ProPilot in 2018, semi-autonomous driving cars will be equipped with additional functions of blind spot monitoring, high-speed active cruise control and side radar detection, Digitimes Research indicated.

Nissan-developed autonomous driving technology varies with road conditions and regional markets. For different road conditions, for example, sensors used in highway traffic focus on instant detection and interpretation of road conditions ahead while sensors used in urban traffic on detection of surrounding road conditions.

Nissan has developed SAM (seamless autonomous mobility), an artificial intelligence platform for management staff members to collaborate with autonomous driving cars to solve problems arising from complicated road conditions. Such solutions are stored on a cloud computing basis.

Autonomous driving cars will be developed like automotive super computers of which total vale for software applications including artificial intelligence, cloud computing systems, Big Data analysis and connectivity will account for 60% of the total price for such a car in 2020.