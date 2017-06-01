IoV and self-driving cars fuel demand for automotive electronics

Thursday 1 June 2017

The growing level of automobile digitalization, especially advances in IoV technologies, is introducing booming opportunities for automotive electronic devices and parts and this will positively contribute to semiconductor market growth.

According to Strategy Analytics, semiconductors account for an increasing share of automotive parts. The cost of semiconductors used in an automobile was US$565 in 2016 and is expected to grow to US$610 by 2018. Applications in telematics, infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will show more prominent growth. Based on IC Insights statistics, the automotive chipset market will enjoy a CAGR of 4.9% in 2015-2020, the highest among all IC end-market applications. Demand for analog IC, MCU and sensors will significantly ramp up.

ADAS leads advances in electronic components

ADAS that are now commonly equipped in automobiles have electronic control units (ECU) built into each subsystem to ensure that all driver assistance functions work in synchronization to enable absolute road safety. Furthermore, with the advent of the IoV era, automobiles will make use of additional wired and wireless communication technologies, radar and LiDar technologies, image sensors, MEMS sensors, digital signal processors to handle image data, and chipsets for data analyses to make judgments. The implementation of each of these functions will trigger explosive growth of automotive semiconductors.

It should be noted that not only will MCU and CPU developers benefit from the use of their products to enhance what automobiles are already capable of doing, but high-performance processors used to add more intelligent functions to automobiles will also be a future development trend. High-performance processors combining AI and deep learning will bring self-driving cars closer to reality.

To protect cars from hacker attacks which may result in accidents or even loss of lives, security chips will also play a growingly important role in the IoV era. STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Accordo 5 automotive processor that embeds a high-performance security microcontroller to safeguard the communication between multimedia hosts and automotive networks. The security microcontroller features built-in boot-code authentication, secure interconnect and high-performance data encryption.

Semiconductor solution providers are scrambling for explosive opportunities in automotive electronics

Eying explosive business opportunities in automotive electronics and semiconductors, vendors are already rolling up their sleeves and getting ready to throw a punch. For example, Qualcomm announced the merger deal to acquire global automotive electronics leader NXP for US$47 billion at the end of last year and has received approval from US antitrust regulators. The deal undoubtedly is a preparation for Qualcomm’s expansion into the IoV market. According to IHS Technology, the merger between NXP and Freescale in 2015 created the world’s top maker of automotive semiconductors. Qualcomm’s acquisition of NXP will give Qualcomm a tremendous advantage in its expansion into automotive electronics and semiconductors.

In fact, before the merger deal, Qualcomm already began to penetrate into the market of automotive applications in 2015. It has supplied more than 340 million IoV chips to over 20 automakers, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and V2X chips. Furthermore, Qualcomm has started to provide wireless electric vehicle charging solutions and has entered into multiple deals with major automotive parts suppliers. Qualcomm’s solutions enable commercialized wireless electric vehicle charging systems for both plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and electric vehicles (EV).

Not letting Qualcomm take all the glory, semiconductor giant Intel has also recently announced a plan to acquire Israeli autonomous driving solution provider Mobileye for US$15.3 billion, following the buyout of FPGA supplier Altera last year as part of its strategy to penetrate into the automotive supply chain. Mobileye specializes in developing vision technology for ADAS by supporting image data transmission based on camera sensors. Its technology enables cruise control systems and braking systems to actively avoid collision before the driver becomes fully aware of what is happening. Among autonomous driving technologies, image processing is not as costly as laser sensors and cameras can capture images in a longer distance compared to LiDAR and millimeter wave radar, allowing self-driving cars to collect more environmental data in advance.

Before Mobileye, Intel also acquired Yogitech, working on functional safety of ADAS, Arynga, a provider of over-the-air (OTA) solutions for automotive computers, and computer vision startups Itseez and Movidius in 2016. In addition, Korea-based Samsung has also engaged in a merger deal totaling US$8 billion with Harman International, a provider of audio components and remote communication technologies.

Taiwan-based IC designers and foundries are making aggressive advances

Similarly, MediaTek is also accelerating its expansion into the automotive electronics market, focusing on chipsets for telematics, infotainment and safety ADAS applications. MediaTek plans to cut into the market of factory-installed auto parts by introducing four types of products, respectively for applications in vision-based ADAS, millimeter wave radar, infotainment systems and telematics systems. However, due to the long automobile lifecycle and the auto industry’s stringent safety requirements, MediaTek expects it will take approximately 18 months for its automotive solutions to enter mass production.

Among other Taiwan-based vendors devoted to automotive applications, PixArt is developing critical technologies including automated calculation of distance between cars and automated detection of vehicle deceleration using CMOS sensors and its proprietary algorithms. Another focus of PixArt’s R&D efforts targeting the automotive application market is the use of in-air gestures to control infotainment systems such as car audio and navigation devices. Weltrend is edging into the automotive original equipment (OE) and aftermarket (AM) sectors in China with its around view monitor (AVM) solutions. In addition to providing image processing and speech IC, Sunplus is also working on independent development of software and algorithms used in ADAS to warn drivers of lane departure or front and rear proximity. Sunplus has made its way into the supply chain for automakers in China and Japan through ADAS products and is also making progress in the AM sector.

As high-tech leaders push ahead with their expansion into the automotive market, TSMC is also well prepared to support its customers’ volume production of ADAS core chips with the most cost-effective 16nm FFC process. TSMC is the world’s first wafer foundry to support the fabrication of automotive semiconductors with the 16nm process technology. Furthermore, meeting demanding automotive requirements, TSMC is ISO 26262 and AEC-Q100 Grade1 certified. It has also established four internal high-tech platforms including mobile computation, high-performance computation, automotive electronics and IoT to help customers shorten product development cycles, which gives TSMC an added edge in semiconductor fabrication for automotive electronics.

Semiconductor devices are generally used in automobile subsystems. Early adoption included multimedia entertainment and navigation systems and later applications expanded to encompass tire pressure monitoring, head-up display, driver fatigue warning, engine stop-start systems and even autopilot. With traditional automakers steadily incorporating semiconductor devices into automobiles, it is making automotive electronics an emerging trend in addition to the widespread availability of computers, communication devices, and consumer electronics. With the growth of mobile devices such as smartphones evidently slowing down, burgeoning development of automotive electronics has opened up a new market with explosive growth potential for high-tech companies. As chipset technology leaders including Qualcomm and Intel aggressively invest into automotive electronics, they will be able to introduce more advanced technologies to enable smart functions such as IoV and thereby bring intelligent autonomous driving closer to reality.