Quanta plans to expand server production capacity in US, Germany in 2018

Aaron Lee, Silicon Valley; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

In a move to fulfill ever-growing orders for servers from global customers, Quanta Group is planning to expand server production capacities at its manufacturing bases in Europe and the US, with its server revenues to soar at least 20% on year in 2018, according to company sources.

Quanta now operates server production lines in Shanghai, China; in Fremont, California, and Nashville, Tennessee in the US; and in Germany. The company will inaugurate a new plant in Germany in September 2018, with production capacity twice its existing one there, and will also assess the feasibility of expanding its two US production bases, said Mike Yang, Quanta's senior vice president for server business unit.

Yang said that over the past seven years, Quanta's annual server revenues have kept expanding by at least 20%, meeting the company's business growth expectations for the sector. He stressed the robust growth momentum will last into 2018, thanks to stable orders from first-tier cloud datacenter providers, drastic increase in orders from second-wave cloud service providers such as Uber and Dropbox, and new orders from telecom firms deploying 5G networks, operators of private clouds, and developers of autonomous vehicles.

Skipping competition with HPE, Dell

Yang continued that Quanta will no long engage in competitions with HPE and Dell in the shrinking enterprise server market, and instead, it will focus more on exploring the cloud server market that is expanding at an increasingly fast pace. In this regard, Yang stressed, Quanta will combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation datacenter design and operation challenges, thus securing higher profit margins.

Also, Quanta is more active now in developing the server market in China, as the pricing competition from China server suppliers Inspur and Sugon has eased significantly. Alibaba and Baidu are now among major server customers of Quanta, and the company has also partnered with VMware to develop the China market for private clouds, according to Yang.

Quanta now maintains a total workforce of 1,600 people at its server business unit, most of them devoted to research and development of software and hardware. This is a key factor enabling the company to widen its technological lead over competitors, Yang said.

Rackgo R solutions ideal for optimizing datacenter environments

The company's cloud datacenter server subsidiary Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) has recently released its new-generation total solutions for datacenters, dubbed Rackgo R, based on the latest Intel Rack Scale Design (RSD) software framework. Users can seamlessly disaggregate, pool, compose, and decompose resources to support a variety of utilization requirements within the same datacenter as workloads change.

Lee Chia-jui, QCT's R&D vice president, said that the rapid transmission speed required in the 5G networks will trigger the rollout of a variety of applications, and telecom players should utilize software to define flexible use of hardware resources so as to meet diverse customer requirements at different period of time at low costs.

Yang, who also serves as president of QCT, said his company is enjoying orders from telecom firms deploying 5G mobile services, including NTT in Japan, adding that many other telecom players in Japan, North America, Europe and China are also in talks with QCT over adopting the company's cloud server solutions.

QCT president Mike Yang (right) and R&D vice president Lee Chia-jui.

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, October 2017