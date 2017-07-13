Server vendors unveil products with Intel Purley platform

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

With Intel releasing its new Xeon scalable processors, server suppliers have begun unveiling their latest products using the CPUs. Dell has announced the full series of its 14th-generation PowerEdge servers, adopting liquid cooling solutions, while Quanta Computer, Tyan and AIC have also launched their new devices.

Dell Taiwan has announced a total of five rack and blade servers using Intel's new Xeon scalable processors that feature 1U/2S to 2U/8S designs. Since worldwide enterprises have been aggressively pushing digital transformation, demand for mixed cloud solutions, which integrate public cloud functions with private ones, is expected to grow strongly and boost sales in the second half of 2017, according to Dell Taiwan president Terence Liao.

Some market watchers pointed out that Dell's upstream server partner Wistron and Inventec are expected to see benefits from the new orders.

Mitac's server brand Tyan also unveiled its new servers for high-performance computing (HPC), cloud computing and storage applications. Quanta's server brand Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) announced four new servers with the new processors.

AIC released two new high-density storage servers using AIC's in-house developed motherboards and a 1U 10-Bay NVMe storage server, samples of which the company is sending to clients.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017