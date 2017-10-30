Taipei, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 12:21 (GMT+8)
QCT pushing 5G development with Intel
Aaron Lee, Silicon Valley; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a cloud computing subsidiary of Quanta Computer, is cooperating with Intel to accelerate its investments in the 5G market and its establishment of partnerships with telecom equipment suppliers, and the company will focus on developing its next-generation network infrastructure based on the virtualization concept, according to Mike Yang, QCT general manager.

Yang addded the 5G market is expected to pick up starting 2020.

Because the 5G network features a transmission speed 100 times faster than that of the 4G, many market watchers expect the new standard to dramatically boost Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous driving application developments.

Seeing the trend, many telecom operators have been aggressively looking to implement network function virtualization (NFV) and software defined networking (SDN) into their systems, giving server players opportunities to cross into the telecom industry.

QCT has recently hosted a cloud computing technology conference at its office in Silicon Valley, the US to announce its latest software/hardware-integrated solutions. The company's new Rackgo R series rack server systems designed specifically for telecom operators are expected to begin shipments in 2018 and will demonstrate the complete set of its telecom machines at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

Currently, organizations and companies including Open Networking Foundation (ONF), AT&T, Verizon, Google and China Unicom, are pushing Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) platform to conduct virtualization via hardware. ONF vice president Timon Sloane also recently said that 70% of worldwide telecom operators will adopt the CORD platform in the next five years and QCT is one of the early investors of the related hardware development.

As for the target clients, QCT is expected to focus on business opportunities from enterprise private cloud systems, 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and cloud computing service providers.

In addition to Open Stack architecture, QCT has been jointly developing software/hardware-integrated systems with VMware and Microsoft, and currently has an 1,600-member R&D team, which will continue expanding.

QCT also announced its worldwide system integrator and channel partners including Accenture, Avanade, Tech Mahindra and KGP and is currently talking with more companies for partnerships.

QCT general manager Mike Yang.
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

