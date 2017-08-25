VMware partners with QCT for cloud computing solution

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

VMware has partnered with Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a cloud computing datacenter subsidiary of Quanta Computer, to develop QxStack powered by VMware Cloud Foundation solution for the Greater China region.

The new solution is expected to assist enterprises to simplify their design, procurement, installment and management for their software defined datacenter (SDDC) software and hardware infrastructure and help speed up their implementation of SDDC systems.

Photo: Company