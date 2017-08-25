Taipei, Saturday, August 26, 2017 00:02 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
34°C
VMware partners with QCT for cloud computing solution
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

VMware has partnered with Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a cloud computing datacenter subsidiary of Quanta Computer, to develop QxStack powered by VMware Cloud Foundation solution for the Greater China region.

The new solution is expected to assist enterprises to simplify their design, procurement, installment and management for their software defined datacenter (SDDC) software and hardware infrastructure and help speed up their implementation of SDDC systems.

VMware partners with QCT for cloud computing solution

VMware partners with QCT for cloud computing solution.
Photo: Company

WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link