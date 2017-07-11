Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Intel Purley expected to trigger replacement demand in enterprise market
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Intel is ready to announce its next-generation Purley server platform soon and related upstream supply chain players have already prepared to unveil their new cloud computing and datacenter server products to satisfy an upcoming replacement trend.

In addition to Intel's offering, AMD has also prepared its new EPYC series processors featuring Zen architecture to compete for the cloud computing and datacenter segment

Compared to consumer PCs and smartphones, server products usually have a longer lifecycle and higher demand in quality and stability, and therefore a replacement trend does not occur until 3-5 years later.

Upstream suppliers have already started seeing rising orders from major Internet service providers for servers with the latest Purley hardware and enterprises have also started looking to replace their server hardware. The replacement trend is expected to start in the second half of 2017 and will grow stronger in 2018.

Since demand for virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications is growing quickly, demand for hardware with better support for these applications has also been increasing. However, AMD's entry into this market segment is expected to help lower enterprises' expenses on related hardware since AMD's EPYC processors have already brought pressure on Intel's pricing for the Purley platform.

Taiwan-based server and component players including Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Inventec, Wistron, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry), ASRock, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) are all expected to see orders stimulated by the replacement trend.

