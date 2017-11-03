Wiwynn seeking new clients

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Wiwynn, which is scheduled to list on the emerging stock market in Taiwan on November 13, is looking to enter the supply chains of three new customers, company president Emily Hong has disclosed.

Hong said and the company - Wistron's cloud computing and datacenter server subsidiary - has already entered the stage of providing proof of concept (POC) with one of the new customers it is seeking to add.

She did not identify the potential new clients, but said all exsiting clients of Wiwynn are performing strongly.

Wiwynn reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.6 billion (US$1.04 billion) for the first half of 2017 and its 2017 consolidated revenues are expected to grow dramatically from 2016's NT$31.74 billion.

Wiwynn has been aggressively seeking orders from the new clients and expects these new customers to be able to contribute 10-15% of its overall revenues.

Currently, Wiwynn is mainly focusing its development on three new directions: to improve servers' power consumption and heat dissipation; to create solutions with higher flexibility and extensibility for customers with artificial intelligence (AI) demand; and to provide its clients solutions featuring software defined infrastructure (SDI), Hong added.

Wiwynn president Emily Hong.

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, November 2017