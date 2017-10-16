Taiwan peripheral suppliers to benefit from rising wireless charging market demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

As wireless charging is set to gain popularity following the adoption of Qi wireless charging standard of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) by both the latest iPhone devices and some Android-based smartphones, Taiwan IC design houses, MCU (microcontroller) suppliers, and protection diodes makers are gearing up for exploring the upcoming huge business opportunities associated with the new charging system, according to industry sources.

The sources said that initially, Qi-certified wireless charging system was mostly applied in Samsung's Android-based Galaxy series smartphones, but after Apple has also adopted the same cordless charging standard for its iPhone 8, iPhone Plus and iPhone X, many more vendors of Android smartphones have followed suit. This has not only injected growth momentum into the wireless charging market, but also prompted Taiwan makers of wireless charging pads and chips to complete preparations by the end of 2017 to embrace explosive business opportunities in 2018.

Among them, IC designer and MCU supplier Holtek Semiconductor has newly launched 5W and 15W wireless charging pads, both compatible with iPhones. The 5W model has been modularized and passed Qi-certification standard, and the 15W model is expected to win the same certification in the fourth quarter of 2017. In this segment, two more MCU suppliers - Generalplus Technology and Nuvoton Technology - have already had their 15W wireless charging pads certified by WPC.

MCU shipments to see multifold expansion in 2018

In addition, Holtek had also shipped 300,000 MCUs dedicated for wireless charging as of the end of September, and its shipments are expected to break one million units for the whole 2017 and further expand by several folds in 2018 along with the launch of more application devices for wireless charging, according to company sources.

IC designers said that power surge has been a major problem that may destroy normal operation of cordless charging, wired charging or fast charging, and has to be prevented with ESD (electrostatic discharge), EOS (electric over stress) and TVS ( transient voltage suppression) protection diodes. With this, Amazing Microelectronic, a major Taiwan supplier of these protection diodes, will significantly benefit from the ensuing strong market demand for such protection components needed for the wireless charging system. Other non-Apple-camp supplier of diodes such as Taiwan Semiconductor, Panjit Semiconductor, HY Electronic and Eris Technology are also expected to receive more orders.

Technically speaking, a wireless charger uses an induction coil to create an alternating electromagnetic field from within a charging base, and a second induction coil in a smartphone takes power from the electromagnetic field and converts it back into direct electric current through glass passivation process (GPP) rectifier inside the smartphone to charge the battery.

In this aspect, leading diode maker Lite-On Semiconductor has successfully incorporated its GPP rectifiers into AirPower, a wireless charging device to be launched by Apple in 2018. The company has started small-volume shipments since the second quarter of 2017.

Latest iPhone with wireless charging function.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017