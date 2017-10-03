All feasts must come to an end: Q&A with TSMC chairman Morris Chang

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Just three days after announcing an encouraging decision that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will build its 3nm wafer fab in Taiwan, the firm's chairman Morris Chang sent shockwaves through the high-tech sector by announcing on October 2 that he will retire in early June 2018.

Announcing his decision at a press conference, Chang said that after his retirement, TSMC will be under the dual leadership of Mark Liu and CC Wei, with Liu serving as chairman and Wei as CEO, and he believes the duo can complement each other to maximize their leadership synergies. The semiconductor guru also reviewed the development and growth of TSMC into the world's largest wafer foundry house and quenched doubts about possible impacts of his retirement on TSMC. The following are selected questions and answers between the press and Chang at the press conference.

Q: When did you decide to retire and why did you choose to announce your retirement at this time?

A: I started thinking about retirement in 2016, and decided in the first half of 2017 to announce my retirement plan in the second half of the year. Of course, as a Chinese saying goes, all feasts must come to an end, and I was already well psychologically prepared for this early this year. The past 30 years, during which I founded and devoted myself to TSMC, has been an extraordinarily exciting and happy phase of my life.

As TSMC is a big and important and company which concerns many people, its leadership reshuffle should be publicized at least six months in advance. TSMC will celebrate its 30th founding anniversary on October 23, when many important customers and partners will come to attend the celebration. It would be impolite for us to inform them of my retirement plan after the anniversary, so we decide to announce it before the anniversary.

Q: What about the work division between Mark Liu and CC Wei under the dual leadership system after your retirement?

A: Liu and Wei are strongly complementary to each other, both very smart and responsive. They have been dedicated to semiconductor studies and research whether studying for a PhD degree or working, and both have scored outstanding performances. Liu can take issues into thorough and all-around consideration before making decisions, and is therefore suited to serve as the last decision maker at the board of directors meeting. With quick judgment and resolution, Wei is suitable for serving as CEO, with CFO under his supervision.

Q: How will TSMC meet challenges from major competitors such as Samsung and Intel?

A: For TSMC, the challenges have been coming from all directions over the past three decades. We have one to two tough rivals in advanced process technologies, and a dozen of competitors in the more-mature 28nm process. TSMC has been creating miracles in each of the past 30 years, and I will lead the company to work out new miracles before my retirement. Of course, after I pass the buck to Liu and Wei, I'm sure they can follow suit in this aspect. They seldom have disagreements over key issues, and if ever, the outstanding board of directors of TSMC can help to address the discrepancies between them.

Q: Are you worried about the possibility of customers shifting their orders away from TSMC?

A: I don't think such a situation will occur, because since Liu and Wei started to serve as co-CEO at TSMC in 2013, I have passed them the responsibility of making connections with top executives of our customers. And their performances in this regard have advanced greatly from 3-4 years ago, and I have felt quite relieved about this.

Q: What do you think are the fortes of TSMC?

A: TSMC has three major fortes. First is staying a leader in technologies, second is maintaining a leading position in manufacturing, and third is customers' confidence in TSMC. How will we maintain good profitability? TSMC will absolutely not rely on 28nm process only, which accounts for only slightly over 20% of the firm's revenues, as our other process technologies, whether mature or advanced ones, all stay very competitive. Market competition is the largest challenge facing the semiconductor industry, but semiconductor is a basic component which cannot be replaced by any other item. Accordingly, I don't see any problem with the semiconductor market.

Q: How do you see the past, present and future stages of development of TSMC?

A: Two years ago, I said TSMC would post an annual revenue growth of 5-10% in the next few years, if the revenue is calculated in the US dollar. The remark has been justified, as our our company's US dollar-calculated revenues for 2017 is estimated to surge around 10% on year. My remark will remain valid for years, as the global semiconductor market growth will exceed global GDP expansion rate to reach over 3% in the coming few years, and TSMC will post even higher revenue growth than the global average growth level of the semiconductor industry.

Besides stable revenue growth, TSMC also boasts very strong structural profits. It's highly expected and I'm also confident that under the dual leadership system, both Liu and Wei can manage to maintain TSMC's excellent structural profits.

Over the past 30 years, TSMC has developed from a small company with a market value of less than US$220 million to a major player with market capitalization of over US$180 billion. Through the destructive innovation in operating brand-new wafer foundry services, TSMC has contributed greatly to the development of Taiwan as a major semiconductor hub in the world.

Initially, TSMC had a workforce of a little over 100, with their pay at the same level as other industrial enterprises. But now, the workforce has expanded to 47,000 people, with their pay far higher than the average income of the employed population, and the living standards of their families, covering around 150,000 people, have improved sharply.

In addition, if without TSMC, smartphones might not have become a reality so early, and the successful development of smartphones has also drastically changed the daily lives of people. Furthermore, TSMC has helped to spawn the birth of many IC design houses. All these are among TSMC's contributions to Taiwan and the world.

Q: Will you maintain the title as an honorary chairman of TSMC after your retirement?

A: I want to reiterate that after my retirement, I will not assume any job at the TSMC, and will not be a director in the next term of the board of directors, let alone honorary chairman. But if chairman and CEO come to me for advice, there should be no problem with me.

Q: Will you change your shareholdings in TSMC after your retirement? And are you worried about a possible retirement wave in the company?

A: I don't have any plan to change my shareholdings in TSMC, at least before my retirement. But whether to change my stakes in the company after my retirement will hinge largely on the performance of the new chairman and CEO.

Will my retirement cause ranking executives to follow suit? In fact, I have asked most ranking executives about this question, and they have replied that they will not retire in the short term, with the exception of two executives, who have originally planned to retire in 2018.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang (right) announces his retirement plan at a press conference.

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, October 2017