SAS subsidiary to set up rooftop PV system at SPIL plant

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Sunrise PV World, a subsidiary of solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), will set up a rooftop PV system at a plant belonging to IC packaging and testing service provider Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) in Central Taiwan Science Park.

The buildings of the plant cover total land area equivalent to five football fields, SAS said. Sunrise PV World will adopt PV modules made from SAS-produced high-efficiency solar cells, with these PV modules having obtained certification from Taiwan's Bureau of Energy, SAS noted.

The rooftop PV system has installation capacity of about 3.2MWp and will be completed at the end of 2017. Beginning 2018, the PV system can generate electricity of four million kWh a year, equivalent to monthly power consumption by 35 convenience stores, SAS indicated. The power generation is equivalent to annual carbon reductions of 2,000 metric tons, SAS said.