Swancor, TIPC Marine set up JV for offshore wind power

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

Wind power generation developer Swancor Renewable Energy has announced the establishment of a joint venture with TIPC Marine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run seaport operator Taiwan International Ports Corp. (TIPC), for developing offshore wind farms.

The joint venture will construct, operate and maintain offshore wind famrs and offer related services.

The joint venture is in line with efforts to establish a Taiwan-based supply chain for offshore wind power generation, Swancor said. Swancor and TIPC Marine hold 60% and 40% stakes in the joint venture.

The Taiwan government has set a goal of installing offshore wind farms with cumulative total of 520MW by 2020 and 3,000MW by 2025.

Swancor has been undertaking Formosa I, Taiwan's first offshore wind power project. The first-hase installation of 8MW started commercial operation in April 2017, and 120MW for the second phase will be completed in 2019.