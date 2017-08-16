Free Bionics enters Japan market with motion assistance robot

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Taiwan-based wearable motion assistance robot developer Free Bionics has recently signed contracts with medical equipment distributor USCI Japan for it to promote its robots to major hospitals in Japan.

The robot will be able to assist users with walking impairment to regain their ability to stand, sit and walk, according to the Wistron-funded maker.

Freee Bionics was originally an R&D team of Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), which later spunned it off as a company with investment from Wistron.

Free Bionics chairman Cheng-Hua Wu also expects the company to become the leading brand in the motion assistance robot market prior to 2019 and will aggressively push the products to other markets.

Wistron had invested NT$120 million to acquire a 48.72% stake in Free Bionics. Wistron's biomedical subsidiary is also cooperating with Free Bionics to develop robots. In addition, the subsidiary has also partnered with robot maker Bionik Laboratories to develop motion assistance robots.

Wistron invested Free Bionics to enter into Japan market

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes file photo