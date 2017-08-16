Taipei, Thursday, August 17, 2017 14:29 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Free Bionics enters Japan market with motion assistance robot
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Taiwan-based wearable motion assistance robot developer Free Bionics has recently signed contracts with medical equipment distributor USCI Japan for it to promote its robots to major hospitals in Japan.

The robot will be able to assist users with walking impairment to regain their ability to stand, sit and walk, according to the Wistron-funded maker.

Freee Bionics was originally an R&D team of Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), which later spunned it off as a company with investment from Wistron.

Free Bionics chairman Cheng-Hua Wu also expects the company to become the leading brand in the motion assistance robot market prior to 2019 and will aggressively push the products to other markets.

Wistron had invested NT$120 million to acquire a 48.72% stake in Free Bionics. Wistron's biomedical subsidiary is also cooperating with Free Bionics to develop robots. In addition, the subsidiary has also partnered with robot maker Bionik Laboratories to develop motion assistance robots.

Wistron invested Free Bionics to enter into Japan market

Wistron invested Free Bionics to enter into Japan market
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • China market: MediaTek to roll out new Helio P series for mid-range smartphones

    Bits + chips | 32min ago

  • Apple Watch 3 launch likely at year-end 2017, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 33min ago

  • HMD Global unveils Nokia 8

    Mobile + telecom | 36min ago

  • Getac shipping GVS products to US market

    Before Going to Press | Aug 16, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link