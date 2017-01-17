Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 17:53 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
ITRI unveils robots and drone management solution
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has unveiled a companion robot based on its Intelligent Vision System (IVS) and an ICT (information and communication technology) solution for managing drones.

ITRI showcased the two technologies at CES 2017.

IVS enables robots to interpret the visual world according objects' size, shape, color and location, and move and interact with the objects. It can learn from experience, allowing the robots adapt to changing conditions and act accordingly, ITRI said.

IVS companion robots can take care of the elderly or children and IVS robots can be used for industrial purposes as well.

A management system based on the ICT solution can remotely control and integrate operation of more than one LTE-connected drones, with the remote control enabled as far as across continents via LTE communications, ITRI noted.

The management system can manage fleets of drones for aerial photography, security patrols, inspection of PV power stations, wind turbines and power lines. It can be used monitor landslides and traffic conditions.

IVS robt

ITRI-developed Intelligent Vision System robot can play chess
Photo: ITRI

ICT solution

ITRI-developed ICT solution can manage drones
Photo: ITRI

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link