ITRI unveils robots and drone management solution

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has unveiled a companion robot based on its Intelligent Vision System (IVS) and an ICT (information and communication technology) solution for managing drones.

ITRI showcased the two technologies at CES 2017.

IVS enables robots to interpret the visual world according objects' size, shape, color and location, and move and interact with the objects. It can learn from experience, allowing the robots adapt to changing conditions and act accordingly, ITRI said.

IVS companion robots can take care of the elderly or children and IVS robots can be used for industrial purposes as well.

A management system based on the ICT solution can remotely control and integrate operation of more than one LTE-connected drones, with the remote control enabled as far as across continents via LTE communications, ITRI noted.

The management system can manage fleets of drones for aerial photography, security patrols, inspection of PV power stations, wind turbines and power lines. It can be used monitor landslides and traffic conditions.

ITRI-developed Intelligent Vision System robot can play chess

Photo: ITRI

ITRI-developed ICT solution can manage drones

Photo: ITRI