Strong RF chip demand to buoy supplier 2017 revenues
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Strong radio-frequency (RF) component demand will buoy sales at suppliers including Richwave Technology, Rafael Microelectronics and AMIC Communication (AMICCOM) in 2017, which are expected to increase 10-20% on year, according to industry sources.

Airoha Technology, a subsidiary of MediaTek specializing in wireless communication ICs, will also benefit from robust RF chip demand and see its 2017 revenues increase up to 20%, said the sources. Airoha will soon complete its merger with MediaTek.

RF chip demand has been driven by IoT and AI applications in 2017. Emerging applications such as drones, voice assistants, wearable devices, automotive electronics, factory automation and smart home products all require RF chips capable of supporting Wi-Fi chip performance, stability and low power consumption. Therefore, Taiwan-based RF chip specialists are encouraged to optimize their offerings to grasp opportunities in the emerging sectors, the sources noted.

RichWave has enjoyed brisk shipments of its integrated frond-end modules (FEMs), while shipments of its Wi-Fi and LTE products continue to grow strong, the sources said. The company is expected to generate record revenues in June following two consecutive months of record sales.

Rafael has obtained new RF chip orders for set-top boxes and satellite applications, which offset sluggish demand for TV-related chips in the first half of 2017, the sources indicated.

AMICCOM continues to expand its single-chip 2.4GHz solutions with more integrated capabilities and smaller sizes for emerging wireless devices, the sources said.

Airoha, which is engaged in the design and development of handset PA, RF T/R switches, low-noise amplifiers (LNA), digital TV and set-top box DVB-S/S2 tuners, Wi-Fi transceivers and Bluetooth SoCs, is looking to merge with its parent company. MediaTek has said its merger with Airoha will help the company enhance its business in the IoT field.

