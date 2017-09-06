Egistec posts record August revenues

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

Fingerprint sensor supplier Egis Technology (Egistec) has announced August consolidated revenues grew 34.6% sequentially to a record high of NT$544 million (US$18.1 million).

Egistec's revenues for August 2017 represented an increase of 200% compared to the same period in 2016.

Inventory adjustments at Egistec's major Korea-based client have come to an end, while shipments to its new customers in China are kicking off, according to market watchers. Egistec's combined revenues for July and August totaled NT$948 million already exceeding the NT$874 million reported for all of the second quarter.

Egistec is expected to enjoy revenue growth of more than 40% sequentially to a record-high level in the third quarter, the watchers said.

In related news, August revenues at server management SoC solution provider Aspeed Technology came to NT$175 million, also a record high. Aspeed has reportedly obtained a pull-in of baseboard management controller (BMC) chip orders for new servers based on AMD's EPYC processor platform.

IC design service company Global Unichip has reported consolidated revenues for August 2017 increased 23.4% on year and 2.2% sequentially to NT$1.14 billion. Strong orders for Bitcoin mining ASICs led to the positive performance.

Global Unichip was quoted in previous reports saying the company is looking to expand its business in the artificial intelligence (AI) field. Global Unichip has secured new orders related to AI applications from six customers thus far in 2017, and recently taped out a 16nm, second-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) PHY and controller with verified interposer design and CoWoS package for AI, deep learning and a variety of high performance computing (HPC) applications.

Market watchers expect Global Unichip to enjoy double-digit revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter. The company is also expected to post a double-digit revenue increase in 2017, driven mainly by sales generated from orders for non-recurring engineering (NRE) designs, according to the watchers.