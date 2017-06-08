Fingerprint sensor maker Egistec suffers significant revenue setback in May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Fingerprint sensor maker Egis Technology (Egistec) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$252.19 million (US$8.38 million) for May, down 22.7% on month but up 51.58% on year.

The sequential setback in revenues came as clients reduced orders for May, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Egistec enjoyed a gross margin of 40.15% in the first quarter of 2017 thanks to fingerprint sensor orders from Samsung Electronics, said the report.

For the first five months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.764 billion, increasing 444.43% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price lost NT$9.50 to finish at NT$191.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 7 session.