Taiwan fabless IC firms seeing orders pull in from China

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 25 September 2017]

Taiwan-based fabless chipmakers including suppliers of LCD driver ICs, consumer electronics ICs, PC peripherals, networking and communications chips, have recently seen orders from China pull in, and are expected to post brisk sales results for September, according to industry sources.

China-based distributors and contract manufacturers have started to raise their inventory levels prior to the upcoming 8-day National Day holiday, stepping up their pace of chip orders, said the sources.

Companies including Alchip Technologies, Amazing Microelectronic, Anpec Electronics, ASMedia Technology, Aspeed Technology, Egis Technology (Egistec), FocalTech Systems, On-Bright Electronics, Parade Technologies, Realtek Semiconductor, Richwave Technology, Silergy and Weltrend Semiconductor are all expected to report record-high revenues for September, the sources indicated.

Meanwhile, Asix Electronics, Elan Microelectronics, Davicom Semiconductor, Global Media Technology (GMT), ITE Tech, MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics, Pixart Imaging and Sitronix Technology are all set to see their September revenues climb to the peak for 2017, the sources said.

Networking IC design company Realtek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.6 billion (US$119.7 million) for August 2017 - the second-highest monthly level in the company's history. Market watchers expect Realtek's third-quarter revenues to hit a record high.

Mobile SoC specialist MediaTek saw its consolidated revenues reach a nine-month high of NT$22.5 billion in August 2017. Market watchers expect MediaTek's third-quarter revenues to meet the company's guidance of between NT$59.2 billion and NT$63.9 billion, which will represent a sequential increase of 2-10%.