Samsung to sell Exynos processors to other smartphone vendors

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics plans to begin selling its in-house developed Exynos mobile processors to other smartphone vendors in order to expand the scale of its smartphone chip platform, according to industry sources.

The source said the Samsung move is designed more to boost its own wafer foundry utilization rate and raise its share of the smartphone chip market, especially for midrange models, with Taiwan IC designer MediaTek, now focusing on the segment, likely to bear the brunt of Samsung's aggressive action.

In 2017, Samsung ranked No. 4 in terms of global smartphone chip market share, behind Qualcomm, Apple and MediaTek. But whether the Korean tech giant can smoothly tap into the midrange smartphone chip market and unseat MediaTek as the No.3 player will hinge largely on what additional services Samsung can offer to customers, such as promises of OLED, flash and DRAM supplies as well as competitive wafer foundry cost.

Market watchers said now that global smartphone shipment growth is significantly weakening, it is an important market strategy for Samsung to expand its smartphone chip market share by using in-house developed chips in more of its own smartphone models and selling the solutions to other smartphone vendors. The strategy is expected to put Samsung in a better position to benefit more from the official run of 5G mobile communication networks in 2020 while also driving the global smartphone chip market into a greater turbulence, the watchers indicated.

For MediaTek, the new pressure from Samsung is expected to disrupt its business plans in 2018, forcing it adjust its marketing deployments, they said.