Egistec 3Q17 profits hike

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Fingerprint sensor supplier Egis Technology (Egistec) has announced net profits for the third quarter hiked 132% sequentially to NT$174 million (US$5.76 million). EPS for the quarter arrived at NT$2.50.

Egistec reported revenues grew 62% sequentially to NT$1.42 billion in the third quarter, while gross margin climbed 2.98pp on quarter to 37.93%.

Egistec swung to net profits of NT$434 million in the first three quarters of 2017 from losses of NT$65.64 million a year earlier. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$6.22.

Egistec has reportedly been striving to expand the number of its China-based clients in a move to diversify its customer base. Samsung has been its largest customer.