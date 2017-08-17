Taipei, Thursday, August 17, 2017 14:29 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Egistec to post brisk 3Q17 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Fingerprint sensor supplier Egis Technology (Egistec) is expected to post brisk sales results for the third quarter of 2017, thanks to a pick-up in customer demand, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Egistec has also started shipping fingerprint sensors to a new China-based customer, which will boost further revenues during the third quarter, the report cited the company as saying.

Egistec will be striving to expand the number of its China-based customers in 2018, in a move to diversify its customer base, the company was quoted as indicating in the report. Orders from a Korea-based client reportedly account for over 50% of Egistec's revenues.

In addition, Egistec expects to deliver samples of its newly-developed optical fingerprint identification solutions to customers between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter, according to the report. The product line will start generating revenues in 2018.

Egistec has announced July consolidated revenues surged 36% sequentially to NT$404 million (US$13.3 million). For the second quarter of 2017, Egistec reported revenues declined 26.2% sequentially to NT$874 million with gross margin falling 5pp on quarter to 34.95%. The company generated net profits of NT$75 million in the second quarter, with EPS reaching NT$1.07 compared with NT$2.65 in the prior quarter.

Realtime news

  • China market: MediaTek to roll out new Helio P series for mid-range smartphones

    Bits + chips | 32min ago

  • Apple Watch 3 launch likely at year-end 2017, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 33min ago

  • HMD Global unveils Nokia 8

    Mobile + telecom | 36min ago

  • Getac shipping GVS products to US market

    Before Going to Press | Aug 16, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link