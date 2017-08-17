Egistec to post brisk 3Q17 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Fingerprint sensor supplier Egis Technology (Egistec) is expected to post brisk sales results for the third quarter of 2017, thanks to a pick-up in customer demand, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Egistec has also started shipping fingerprint sensors to a new China-based customer, which will boost further revenues during the third quarter, the report cited the company as saying.

Egistec will be striving to expand the number of its China-based customers in 2018, in a move to diversify its customer base, the company was quoted as indicating in the report. Orders from a Korea-based client reportedly account for over 50% of Egistec's revenues.

In addition, Egistec expects to deliver samples of its newly-developed optical fingerprint identification solutions to customers between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter, according to the report. The product line will start generating revenues in 2018.

Egistec has announced July consolidated revenues surged 36% sequentially to NT$404 million (US$13.3 million). For the second quarter of 2017, Egistec reported revenues declined 26.2% sequentially to NT$874 million with gross margin falling 5pp on quarter to 34.95%. The company generated net profits of NT$75 million in the second quarter, with EPS reaching NT$1.07 compared with NT$2.65 in the prior quarter.