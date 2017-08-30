Taipei, Thursday, August 31, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
Taiwan IC firms enjoys robust RFIC demand
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

RF chip demand has been growing and is expected to peak in the third quarter, which will buoy sales at Taiwan-based Richwave Technology, Rafael Microelectronics and AMIC Communication (AMICCOM) during the quarter, according to industry sources.

Richwave has reported July consolidated revenues climbed to a record high of NT$227 million (US$7.5 million). The company is expected to enjoy another two months of record revenues in August and September, the sources indicated.

New orders from a Korea-based client will boost further sales at Richwave in the fourth quarter of 2017, the sources said. Demand for Richwave's RF front-end modules, power amplifiers and single-chip broadcast IC tuner solutions has been strong.

Rafael is expected to post sequential revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters, driven by rising demand of its new RF chips for set-top boxes (STB) and satellite applications, the sources said. Nevertheless, the tight supply of memory chips affected Rafael's shipments for STBs in July, when the company reported July revenues decreased 9% sequentially to NT$83 million, the sources identified.

Rafael's increased focus on high-margin offerings for STB and satellite applications will make a positive contribution to the company's gross margin and profit performance in the second half of 2017, the sources noted.

AMICCOM has ramped up shipments of its new RFIC solutions for mainly consumer electronics devices in the third quarter, and is expected to see its August or September revenues hit the highest monthly level for 2017, the sources said.

AMICCOM has posted revenues of NT$80.97 million in July 2017, up 22% on year. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 increased 26.6% from a year earlier to NT$501 million.

