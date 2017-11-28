Egistec likely to supply fingerprint sensors for Samsung Galaxy S9, report says

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Taiwan-based Egis Technology (Egistec) has been identified as the most-likely fingerprint sensor supplier for Samsung's flagship smartphone series slated for launch in the first quarter of 2018, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Samsung has been Egistec's largest customer sourcing the Taiwan-based supplier's fingerprint sensors for its Galaxy A-, C- and J-series smartphones. Obtaining orders for the upcoming Galaxy S9 series model will be Egistec's first time to cut into the supply chain for Samsung's high-end Galaxy S-series smartphone series, the report quoted market watchers as saying.

A report emerged from South Korea's ETNews indicated Samsung is looking to use fingerprint recognition sensors developed by a Taiwan-based company, which has already supplied chips for the smartphone vendor's entry-level and mid-range models. "This will bring significant amount of economic effects to this Taiwanese manufacturer," the report said, without mentioning its name.

Winning fingerprint sensor orders for Samsung's Galaxy S-series models will enable Egistec to generate net profits of as high as NT$2 billion (US$66.6 million) in 2018, the Commercial Times report quoted market watchers as estimating.

Egistec swung to net profits of NT$434 million in the first three quarters of 2017 from losses of NT$65.64 million a year earlier. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$6.22. The company has not given its earnings guidance for the year.