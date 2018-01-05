IT + CE
Acer to push VR concert with Taiwan music streaming service provider
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES
Friday 5 January 2018

Acer is cooperating with Taiwan-based music streaming service provider KKBox to host a virtual reality (VR) concert using its 8K Ultra HD 360-degree VR system.

KKBox is scheduled to host the music event in southern Taiwan on January 20 with Acer to establish a conference room in northern Taiwan to live stream the event and open a mixed reality (MX) zone for participants to experience the event in VR/AR environment.

KKBox and Acer have invited VR content supplier Funique VR Studio to film the concert in 8K Ultra HD VR format.

Photo: Company

