Acer to push new promotions in Asia Pacific
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Acer will begin pushing a daily promotion activity from July 21-August 3 in 14 places in Asia Pacific to increase brand recognition, according to Acer Asia Pacific president Andrew Hou.

The places are China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, New Zealand, Australia and Vietnam.

Hou pointed out that Acer has been working to improve its product's competitiveness and brand recognition. Although Acer has an advantage in offering good specification products with competitive prices, expanding its brand recognition has always been a weakness for Acer and the promotion is aiming to help improve the issue, he said.

Since consumers in Asia Pacific are mostly from the younger generations, Acer has designed the campaign targeting them. Acer will also host the promotion in 2018.

Starting July 21, consumers will be able to participate in the promotion by visiting their local Acer websites to collect gifts, discounts or warranty extension.

Andrew Hou, Acer Asia Pacific president

Andrew Hou, Acer Asia Pacific president
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

