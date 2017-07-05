Taipei, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 23:21 (GMT+8)
Pegatron offers unsecured bonds to raise NT$7 billion in Taiwan
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Pegatron Technology has announced details of its unsecured corporate bonds offering and will issue NT$7 billion (US$233.8 million) worth of bonds in the first phase each priced at NT$1 million.

Pegatron will offer the bonds for three time periods: 3-year bonds with a fixed annual interest rate of 0.91%, 5-year bonds 1.06% and 7-year bonds 1.2%.

The funds raised will be used to strengthen operations and pay off debts.

In 2017, Pegatron is planning to raise a total of NT$15 billion via unsecured corporate bonds in Taiwan and is also looking to raise US$300 million from markets outside of Taiwan. The fundraisers will generate up to NT$24 billion for Pegatron.

