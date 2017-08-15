Pegatron to rebound after hitting bottom in 2Q17

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Pegatron Technology has announced net profits of NT$3.44 billion (US$115.93 million) for the second quarter, down 11.5% sequentially and 13.8% on year, while EPS were only NT$1.34, down 11.3% sequentially and lower than the NT$1.51 for the same quarter a year ago.

In the second quarter, Pegatron had about 14% of its revenues from IT-related product lines, 11% from consumer electronics, 66% from communication products and 9% from others.

Pegatron had consolidated revenues of NT$479.38 billion for the first half of 2017, down 0.3% on year with net profits of NT$7.32 billion, down 9.6% on year and EPS of NT$2.84, down 9.3% from the first-quarter 2016's NT$3.13.

Pegatron pointed out that the second quarter was the bottom of its operation in 2017 and its revenues are expected to grow dramatically in the second half of 2017 thanks to seasonality.

The company's desktop and notebook businesses are expected to see weak momentum due to declining PC demand and rising component prices. However, the company's notebook shipments are still expected to grow around 20% sequentially in the third quarter.

Pegatron's consumer electronics shipments are expected to rise significantly in the third quarter and will continue to enjoy strong growth in the fourth.

However, labor and component shortages as well as regional economic and worldwide political issues are some of the uncertainties that Pegatron will face in the second half of 2017.

For the potential labor shortages in the second half, Pegatron has already been recruiting new workers during the past few months to prepare for increasing orders. Labor and component cost management will become an important task for Pegatron in order to stay competitive.

As for whether Pegatron will build new plants in the US, the company's current plan is to focus on investing in its existing production bases. However, if its clients feel necessary for Pegatron to build new factories in the US, the process will not take very long.

Pegatron has also been working tightly with its clients to push into the artificial intelligence (AI) and car-use electronics markets. Although Pegatron has been entangled in Qualcomm's patent lawsuit against Apple, the lawsuit so far has not had any impact to Pegatron's operation.

