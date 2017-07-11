Pegatron sees on-year decline in June revenues

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Pegatron Technology has announced revenues of NT$80.36 billion (US$2.68 billion) for June, up 2.19% from May's NT$78.64 billion, but down 13.48% from the same month a year ago.

Consolidated revenues from January-June were NT$479.68 billion, down by 0.28% from the same period in 2016.

Pegatron vice chairman Jason Cheng expects the company to perform strongly in the second half of 2017 despite the growing difficulty in recruiting sufficient workers and rising labor costs in China.

However, unpredictable issues such as exchange rates and end-market demand may still impact the company's overall performance.