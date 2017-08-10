Pegatron revenues up 13.88% on year in July

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$93.866 billion (US$3.1 billion) for July 2017, representing a 16.8% increase on month and 13.88% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$573.542 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.81% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Pegatron totaled NT$1158.093 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.62% sequentially on year.
Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
93,866
|
16.8%
|
13.9%
|
573,542
|
1.8%
Jun-17
|
80,362
|
2.2%
|
(13.5%)
|
479,676
|
(0.3%)
May-17
|
78,639
|
(4.1%)
|
18.2%
|
399,314
|
2.9%
Apr-17
|
82,005
|
10.4%
|
26%
|
320,675
|
(0.2%)
Mar-17
|
74,291
|
(1.3%)
|
(16.7%)
|
238,670
|
(6.9%)
Feb-17
|
75,231
|
(15.6%)
|
14.5%
|
164,380
|
(1.7%)
Jan-17
|
89,149
|
6.1%
|
(12.1%)
|
89,149
|
(12.1%)
Dec-16
|
84,014
|
(33.2%)
|
(27.4%)
|
1,158,093
|
(4.6%)
Nov-16
|
125,846
|
(16.6%)
|
3.7%
|
1,074,079
|
(2.2%)
Oct-16
|
150,799
|
(0.2%)
|
(14%)
|
948,233
|
(3%)
Sep-16
|
151,034
|
82.8%
|
(9.1%)
|
797,434
|
(0.5%)
Aug-16
|
82,608
|
0.2%
|
9%
|
645,929
|
1.6%
Jul-16
|
82,426
|
(11.3%)
|
22.6%
|
563,320
|
0.6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017