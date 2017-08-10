Pegatron revenues up 13.88% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$93.866 billion (US$3.1 billion) for July 2017, representing a 16.8% increase on month and 13.88% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$573.542 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.81% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Pegatron totaled NT$1158.093 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.62% sequentially on year.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 93,866 16.8% 13.9% 573,542 1.8% Jun-17 80,362 2.2% (13.5%) 479,676 (0.3%) May-17 78,639 (4.1%) 18.2% 399,314 2.9% Apr-17 82,005 10.4% 26% 320,675 (0.2%) Mar-17 74,291 (1.3%) (16.7%) 238,670 (6.9%) Feb-17 75,231 (15.6%) 14.5% 164,380 (1.7%) Jan-17 89,149 6.1% (12.1%) 89,149 (12.1%) Dec-16 84,014 (33.2%) (27.4%) 1,158,093 (4.6%) Nov-16 125,846 (16.6%) 3.7% 1,074,079 (2.2%) Oct-16 150,799 (0.2%) (14%) 948,233 (3%) Sep-16 151,034 82.8% (9.1%) 797,434 (0.5%) Aug-16 82,608 0.2% 9% 645,929 1.6% Jul-16 82,426 (11.3%) 22.6% 563,320 0.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017