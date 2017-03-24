Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:18 (GMT+8)
Lenovo to push smartphone sales in Asia Pacific
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Lenovo expects sales of Motorola-brand smartphones to gain momentum in a number of markets in 2017, particularly in Asia-Pacific, according to William Tsai, sales director for Asia Pacific at Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola.

Sales of Moto-brand smartphones have been making ground in Brazil, India, and the US, Tsai said.

In India, the proportion of handset sales from online channels has risen from nearly 5% in 2014 to nearly 35% currently. Sales of Lenovo- and Moto-brand smartphones have topped sales on Amazon and Flipkart, the two largest online sales channels in India, Tsai noted.

In the US, Moto currently ranks as the fourth largest vendor, after Apple, Samsung and LG Electronics. Lenovo/Moto smartphones accounted for an as high as 30-40% share in the Brazil market previously, Tsai said.

Meanwhile, sales of Lenovo-brand smartphones have been brisk in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, Tsai noted, adding that Lenovo will strengthen its presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Australia in 2017.

